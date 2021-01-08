Blink-182's Travis Barker is seemingly everywhere these days, never going long without at least making a guest appearance on songs in and out of the rock world. The drummer was tapped by Escape the Fate to contribute to their new track "Not My Problem," which is taken from the band's forthcoming Chemical Warfare album.

The collaborative effort was suggested by Chemical Warfare producer John Feldmann, who introduced the band to Barker, who also doubles as an outside songwriter and producer elsewhere in his professional career. Things went so swimmingly that guitarist Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft and Barker are now working on "several high-profile projects," per a press release.

"Not My Problem" is an emphatic sing-along that turns aggressive later on. Lyrically, it embraces the themes of distancing yourself from abusive people in an act of self-preservation.

Watch the music video toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

I refuse to give you more attention

I've already learned my lesson, you take everything

You abuse whatever that you're given

Know I have to keep my distance and stay far away You keep bringing your shit to me

Handing me all your insanity

Why would I help you with anything?

The begging isn't working, baby It's really not my problem

If you got issues, you can solve 'em

It's really not my problem

Won't let you drag me back to the bottom with you

It's really not my problem, problem

It's really not my problem, problem I'm not here to tell you how to fix things

I'm not interested in saving the day, not again

Save your tears

I won't let it affect me

Negativity is deadly, I can't take the chance You keep bringing your shit to me

Handing me all your insanity

Why would I help you with anything?

The begging isn't working, baby It's really not my problem

If you got issues, you can solve 'em

It's really not my problem

Won't let you drag me back to the bottom with you

It's really not my problem, problem Gave you an inch, you took a mile

The more you bitch, the less I smile

Gave you an inch, you took a mile

The more you bitch, the less I smile

Gave you an inch, you took a mile

The more you bitch, the less I smile

Gave you an inch, you took a mile

The more you bitch, the less I smile Don't come calling me the next time you need help

Think it's time you learn to take care of yourself

I don't know what makes you think I'll take your pain

It's not up to me to wash it all away It's really not my problem

If you got issues, you can solve 'em

It's really not my problem

Won't let you drag me back to the bottom with you

It's really not my problem, problem Don't call me the next time you need help

Think it's time you learn to take care of yourself

I don't know what makes you think I'll take your pain

It's not up to me to wash it all away

Chemical Warfare, Escape the Fate's seventh full length album and first since 2018's I Am Human, will be released on April 16 through Better Noise Music. Pre-order your copy here.

Escape the Fate, "Not My Problem" Music Video Feat. Travis Barker

Escape the Fate, Chemical Warfare Album Art + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

01. "Lightning Strike"

02. "Invincible" (feat. Lindsey Stirling)

03. "Unbreakable"

04. "Chemical Warfare"

05. "Erase You"

06. "Not My Problem" (feat. Travis Barker)

07. "Burn the Bridges"

08. "Demons"

09. "Hand Grenade"

10. "Ashes (Broken World)"

11. "My Gravity"

12. "Walk On"