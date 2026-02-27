Ex-Escape the Fate Guitarist Speaks Out on 2025 Firing + Allegations

A former guitarist for Escape the Fate is hitting back against what he believes are "false" accusations that led to his ousting from the band.

T.J. Bell, who first performed as a touring guitarist for Escape the Fate in 2011 before officially joining the band the following year, has issued a lengthy statement on social media. He departed from the band in 2025.

Bell's Statement Avoids Specifics About Accusations

Bell explained that his statement was intended to provide clarity on why he is no longer part of Escape the Fate. His statement mentions "accusations" and "stories" being made up about him without providing specific details.

I want to be absolutely clear: in all of the stories being circulated about me, I do not know any of the people mentioned. Claims that I dated or had relationships with anyone referenced in these narratives are completely false. None of these stories are rooted in reality.

The exact date that Bell left Escape the Fate is not immediately clear. He was not with them when the band played Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., in June, leading several fans to leave "where's T.J.?" comments on social media posts from the event.

'Well-Known Public Figure' Called Out

Bell also cast blame on an unnamed "public figure" for broadcasting the alleged incidents to a wider audience using their large social media following.

These claims were amplified online by a well-known public figure with whom I've had many public disagreements over the years. While it's no secret that differences have existed with this person, the situation that has unfolded is rooted in information, not truth.

In March of 2025, former Escape the Fate vocalist Ronnie Radke made a cryptic post on X that referenced Bell and Chris Motionless of Motionless in White. Bell is also a former member of Motionless in White.

"Got that Chris motionless drip minus the 2011 Scranton 15 passenger van tj bell with and under age girl and him being complicit swag," Radke posted on X along with two photos of himself.

Two months later, Radke again posted about TJ Bell, just weeks before Escape the Fate's Warped Tour appearance in Washington, D.C.

Radke, a founding member of Escape the Fate, was with the band from 2004 until 2008 when he was removed following an incarceration for a probation violation. The two sides feuded for several years before finally touring together in 2014, after Bell had officially joined Escape the Fate.

There is no confirmation that Radke is the person Bell references in his statement.

