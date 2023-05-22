Escape the Fate Book Late Summer / Early Fall 2023 Tour, Reveal New Album Title

Escape the Fate are on their way back, both with a new album and a tour to support it. Out of the Shadows is the name of the new record as well as the tour, and the group will start their support of the album with a late summer / early fall run.

The trek gets underway Aug. 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah, hitting a number of festivals along the way as well with stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest and a tour ending stop at Sacramento's Aftershock festival on Oct. 7. You can see all the cities, venues and dates listed below.

The tour finds the band teaming up with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart and Garzi for what promises to be a packed and enjoyable good time with a variety of hard rock sounds to check out.

The tour comes as the band is making a change in their career. They've recently signed to Big Noise, the label run by longtime collaborator and producer John Feldmann of Goldfinger fame. News on the Out of the Shadows album release is expected to follow soon.

Escape the Fate will spend the early part of the summer building the buzz for their new music overseas, with a mix of their own dates and festival shows taking place in Europe, along with a return to the states to play Dallas' So What Festival on June 24. Get ticketing details for all shows here.

Escape the Fate / D.R.U.G.S. / Point North / Stitched Up Heart / Garzi 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 31 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Sept. 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Sept. 2 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

Sept. 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord

Sept. 7 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 8 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Sept. 9 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

Sept. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

Sept. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Sept. 15 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

Sept. 16 - Covington, N.Y. @ Madison Theater

Sept. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade Heaven

Sept. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Birmingham

Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live - Ballroom

Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Sept. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

Sept. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Oct. 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox at the Market

Oct. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

