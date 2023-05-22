Escape the Fate Book Late Summer / Early Fall 2023 Tour, Reveal New Album Title
Escape the Fate are on their way back, both with a new album and a tour to support it. Out of the Shadows is the name of the new record as well as the tour, and the group will start their support of the album with a late summer / early fall run.
The trek gets underway Aug. 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah, hitting a number of festivals along the way as well with stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest and a tour ending stop at Sacramento's Aftershock festival on Oct. 7. You can see all the cities, venues and dates listed below.
The tour finds the band teaming up with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, Stitched Up Heart and Garzi for what promises to be a packed and enjoyable good time with a variety of hard rock sounds to check out.
The tour comes as the band is making a change in their career. They've recently signed to Big Noise, the label run by longtime collaborator and producer John Feldmann of Goldfinger fame. News on the Out of the Shadows album release is expected to follow soon.
Escape the Fate will spend the early part of the summer building the buzz for their new music overseas, with a mix of their own dates and festival shows taking place in Europe, along with a return to the states to play Dallas' So What Festival on June 24. Get ticketing details for all shows here.
Escape the Fate / D.R.U.G.S. / Point North / Stitched Up Heart / Garzi 2023 Tour Dates
Aug. 31 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Sept. 1 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Sept. 2 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater
Sept. 3 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord
Sept. 7 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Sept. 8 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Sept. 9 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
Sept. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels
Sept. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
Sept. 15 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot
Sept. 16 - Covington, N.Y. @ Madison Theater
Sept. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade Heaven
Sept. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Birmingham
Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live - Ballroom
Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Sept. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
Sept. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Oct. 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox at the Market
Oct. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock