Evanescence + Halestorm Unite for Late 2021 Tour Dates

Evanescence have a new album, The Bitter Truth, out and Halestorm are currently working on new music, but both bands will be hitting the road together before year's end. The two acts have announced a late year tour taking place in November and December.

The trek gets underway Nov. 5 in Portland, Ore. and wraps in Worcester, Mass. a little over a month later on Dec. 18 taking both bands right into the midst of the holiday season.

The two bands have remained friendly over the years with Amy Lee guesting on Lzzy Hale's Raise Your Horns podcast last year to sing "Break In" and Hale turning up with backing vocals on Evanescence's "Use My Voice" song from their new album. So this tour pairing could also provide a chance for the two powerhouse vocalists to unite onstage again.

Amy Lee says, “Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again. We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Lzzy Hale added of the upcoming tour: "We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"

The general on-sale for the tour will kick off this Friday (May 14) at 10AM local time via LiveNation.com. There will also be limited VIP packages that include premium seats, access to Evanescence's soundcheck and a Q&A with the band, exclusive merch items and more. There's also a May 12 pre-sale open to Spotify listeners of both bands that will precede the general sale. For additional ticketing info, visit the respective websites for Evanescence and Halestorm.

In other Evanescence news, the band has a special livestream set up this Thursday (May 13) as they'll headline a livestream concert as part of the Cooper Tires "Driven to Perform" competition. Alice Cooper will host the night and South of Eden, the winner of the "Driven to Perform" competition, will open the show. It all kicks off at 9PM ET and you can register to catch the event at this location.

Evanescence and Halestorm 2021 Tour Dates:

Nov. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Nov. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 20 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Dec. 2 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Dec. 5 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 17 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Dec. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

