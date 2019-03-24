Ranking every My Chemical Romance song is an arduous endeavor, indeed, considering the remarkable changes and, sometimes, literal new personas the band took on from album to album during their 12-year career.

Through heady concepts, mind-bending metaphors and even simplistic and realistic love songs, the band cried out for for the disenfranchised with tracks about camaraderie and isolation, survival and death and tragedy and hope.

MCR’s tireless ambition churned out upward of 90 songs, covers, demos and special releases, but for the purpose of this article, we’re focusing on the 71 most publicly attainable original tracks to give all their full-lengths—as well as some hidden gems—a platform.