Ex-Children of Bodom Members Clarify Ownership of Band Name

Children of Bodom are finishing out 2019 in a period of transition. Longtime members Jaska Raatikainen, "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppala and Janne Wirman all exited the band after their final performance on December 15, but realizing there are still some questions about their departure, they attempted to clear things up with a new statement.

Their missive clears up the ownership rights to the band name, as rumors had circulated about who owned the rights. They also shot down some speculation on their reasons for their exit. Read what the three leaving members have to say in their statement below:

Dear fans,

2019 is coming to an end, so it’s a good time to take a look back before turning our gaze toward a new year. For us, 2019 was eventful, and a big part of that was playing our last COB gig in December.

We have received a lot of questions about what we’re going to do next and why we quit. Since this decision has sparked up a conversation and false rumors, we want to talk about why we ended up making it, one more time.

There is no argument behind the band’s name trademark or its use. We have a joint agreement. Alexi Laiho sold his share of the company and this meant that the three of us became owners of the COB brand. Although plans for our future are open, what is certain is that we will never do anything to disrespect this brand and the long career we’ve built together.

Also, we definitely want to set the record straight with the misconception that we quit because we have families or wanted to retire. Music is our profession and our lives, and all our families know that. They are proud of what we do, and they completely have our back. It should also go without saying that we as individuals are not retiring.

Success brings with it the responsibility to take a stand on decisions unrelated to music as well. These decisions were very difficult for us. We were five band members, each with their own roles, but we couldn’t find a shared viewpoint during these last few years.

The reason for writing this is not to point fingers but to clear things up. We are and always will be proud of what COB achieved together.

Happy holidays and best wishes for 2020!

Henkka, Janne and Jaska

Singer Alexi Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyberg remain in what's left of the Children of Bodom lineup, though they have reportedly found a new drummer and bassist. Whether or not they will continue under the Children of Bodom name remains to be seen, as they must be authorized by the three exiting members in order to do so.