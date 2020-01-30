Ex-Judas Priest Guitarist K.K. Downing Working on New Music

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recently played a one-off live show in November, but now has the desire to resume his music career and has inked a new management deal.

Downing has signed with Explorer1 Music Group, which will pair him up with veteran rock manager Andy Gould for his future pursuits. The guitarist has already been in the studio working on the next phase of his music career.

“I am very much looking forward to my partnership and future with Explorer 1” said Downing in a statement. “The reason I chose Explorer1 to manage my future over many other bona fide companies is their extensive roster of so many familiar and qualified experts and veterans of the industry that is surely incomparable. Also, their exciting and innovative business model is something that I truly believe will become the future industry standard, making Explorer1 leaders not followers in the music and entertainment industry."

“I have been a huge admirer of K.K. Downing’s work throughout his career, from listening to those early ground-breaking albums to watching him every night when Judas Priest had Pantera open for them, and with this new partnership I look forward to representing the next chapter in the K.K. Downing legacy,” adds Gould.

Downing returned to the stage back in August of 2019, joining Ross the Boss for a handful of Judas Priest covers at the Bloodstock Open Air festival. Then, in November, he joined ex-Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, with Megadeth's David Ellefson completing the bill, for a full set of Priest classics.

It has not been revealed who was working with Downing during his recent studio time and who will be on his future musical releases.