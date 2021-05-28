For those of you wondering what would happen to Red Sun Rising and Wilson after their splits, Monarch is providing another piece to that puzzle. The new band arrives on the scene with the brand new song and video "The Fray" and you can check it out in the player provided below.

Monarch features former Red Sun Rising guitarist and songwriter Ryan Williams, Wilson's rhythm section of James Lascu and Matt Puhy and new vocalist Sebastian Duke.

The origins of this pairing started back in 2015 when Red Sun Rising and Wilson were on tour with Nothing More. Though they were labelmates, this was the first time that Williams, Lascu and Puhy would all meet. They stayed in touch over the years and as both bands wound down their runs around the same time in 2019.

While three members of Red Sun Rising went on to form The Violent, Williams had other ideas for his future. He initially started off co-writing and producing for other artists, but he soon found the desire to write for himself again. He initially reached out to Lascu and the pair started working together. Then, once the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined most bands, the pair decided to fill out their group. After an extensive search, they came upon the Oklahoma-based Duke and invited him to front their new group.

"The Fray" is just the first taste of new music from Monarch and you can stream the track here. Check out their Brad Golowin-directed video for the song below. And you can keep up with Monarch via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Monarch, "The Fray"