Red Sun Rising Announce Indefinite Hiatus in Statement to Fans

Ohio-based rockers Red Sun Rising have released an official statement which outlines their plans to enter an "indefinite hiatus."

In the statement, which Red Sun Rising shared on social media (and can be seen below), they expressed gratitude toward their fans for their support and urged them to continue to follow them on an individual basis to see what comes next.

The full declaration reads,

To all our beloved fans,

Red Sun Rising will officially be entering into an indefinite hiatus. We will be forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout the years. Thank you for making RSR an unforgettable chapter in our lives. Please continue to follow us individually for updates on our newest projects. We hope to move forward with all of you into the next phase of our careers.

Yours always,

Mike, Ryan, Dave, Pat, Ricky

The band was formed in 2007 and they self-released two full length albums — Red Sun Rising (2010) and Making of Kings (2011) — before landing a record deal with Razor & Tie under which they issued two more records, Polyester Zeal (2015) and Thread (2018) in addition to last year's Peel EP.

Singer and guitarist Mike Protich was the only remaining original member of Red Sun Rising following the departure of lead guitarist Ryan Williams in 2018. Both Ricky Miller (bass) and Pat Gerasia (drums) were featured on the band's Razor & Tie releases while guitarist Dave McGarry made his debut on the Thread album.