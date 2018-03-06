The Used book a spring 2018 tour, plus get news on MC5, Fit For an Autopsy and more.

In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 6, 2018:

- The Used will be spending late April and May on tour. They're taking out Red Sun Rising and The Fever 333 for shows beginning April 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. The trek, which includes a number of festival stops, can be viewed here.

- Founding MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer is set to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary on tour, with a stellar band he's put together to revisit their music. Kim Thayil, Brendan Canty, dUg Pinnick and vocalist Marcus Durant will tour as MC50, with dates set to start in September. The shows will be announced shortly. In addition, Kramer has penned a new memoir titled The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, which is due Aug. 14. The book follows his life from rock star to prison inmate to feature film composer and prison reform advocate.

- Fit for an Autopsy have booked a brief U.S. tour in April, with support from Great American Ghost and Yashira. See the stops listed here.

READ MORE: The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

- Chelsea Grin vocalist Alex Koehler has opened up about the cancellation of the band's North American tour over his declining health. The musician opened up about his health issues, his desire to live a healthier life and his gratitude for the fans that have stood by him. See his full commentary here.

- With the recent announcement that Ben Ash has left Carcass, the band moved quickly to find his replacement, with Tom Draper already joining the band on guitar at shows.

- Legacy Recordings have revealed several of the releases that they'll offer for Record Store Day. For rock fans, you can look for a cassette of AC/DC's Back in Black, the Circle Jerks' Gig on vinyl for the first time in the U.S., a 7" single of Jimi Hendrix's "Mannish Boy" cover backed by "Trash Man," Living Colour's Live at CBGB's 12.19.89 concert set and Rage Against the Machine's Democratic National Convention 2000 live disc available for the first time on vinyl. Record Store Day will take place April 21.

- Speaking of Record Store Day, Warner Bros. and their affiliated levels have revealed some of the items they'll be pushing this year. Fans can get their hands on a Gary Clark Jr. with Junkie XL picture disc and comic book based on Clark's cover of "Come Together," a double vinyl offering of Disturbed's The Lost Children b-sides set, Linkin Park's One More Light Live in colored vinyl, a 12" picture disc of Mastodon's Emperor of Sand and a 7" colored vinyl split featuring the Regrettes cover of the Distillers "Dismantle Me" along with the original version.

- Motorhead and Europe are also getting in on Record Store Day. Motorhead will have a 7" picture disc featuring their cover of David Bowie's "Heroes," with the flip-side featuring "Heroes (the Wacken Choir Mix)." The disc features a sketch of the classic war-pig for the artwork. Europe, meanwhile, will be issuing a 12" picture disc of their latest album, Walk the Earth. The disc features the album's cover art.

- Buried Above Ground have delivered a savage new video for their song "The Crown," which is the title track for their latest release. Watch the clip here and look for the deathcore outfit on the #ChaosAndCarnage tour with Carnifex, Oceano and Winds of Plague beginning April 10. See their dates here.

Loudwire Rock News