Monarch (ex-Red Sun Rising, Wilson) Reveal Name Change + New Song ‘The Day You Left’

After teasing us with new music in 2021, New Monarch (formerly Monarch) are now in the process of finishing up their debut studio album with producer Bob Marlette, and they've given us another new track called "The Day You Left" ahead of said album.

As a refresher, New Monarch is the band consisting of former Red Sun Rising guitarist Ryan Williams, former Wilson rhythm section James Lascu and Matt Puhy and rising singer Sabastian Duke.

"The Day You Left" starts with the sound of a steady rain against the backdrop of a thunderstorm, before opening with muscular guitar riffs. Eventually pulling back to a more melodic opening verse to set the mood, the song then builds to a climactic soaring chorus with Duke belting out the emotional angst caused by a relationship torn apart.

Williams says of the new song, “‘The Day You Left’ is the side of this band we definitely wanted everyone to see next! It is a song about love and loss. It is dark and twisted yet somehow still beautiful. I think it showcases the band at its most dynamic and most passionate.”

As stated, under their new moniker New Monarch, the group is working toward their debut album, which will be released in partnership with Legend Recordings / Ingrooves / Universal.

"The Day You Left" follows on the heels of the previously released songs "The Fray" and "Pearls." If you like what you hear, the song is available via streaming platforms here.

New Monarch, "The Day You Left"