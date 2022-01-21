The Violent (Ex-Red Sun Rising) Drop Deconstructed Cover of The Doors’ ‘People Are Strange’

The Violent have deconstructed The Doors classic "People Are Strange" for their latest release and it's now a synthed-out anthem that still manages to portray the dark uneasiness of the original song.

For those not yet familiar with The Violent, the band features a voice you likely recognize as Red Sun Rising vocalist Mike Protich fronts the group, having recruited fellow former Red Sun Rising members Patrick Gerasia (drums) and David McGarry (guitar) to fill out the lineup.

While many covers often fall into the "staying faithful" category, The Violent managed to revise "People Are Strange," putting their own stamp on it with a presentation that sounds totally fresh.

"'People Are Strange' became poignant in this new world we are living in; a world of parameters that we feel pressured to live within," said Protich. "This type of pressure can make one feel more of an outcast and more alone than ever before. We focused on these concepts and emotions during this process while the original holds a more whimsical quirkiness."

The cover also comes with an equally interesting video, with director Samuel Shapiro placing the band upon a darkly lit stage to perform for a faceless robotic crowd whose only forms of expression are a message board where their faces would be. It's a bit creepy and fitting of the song. Check out the clip below.

The Violent, "People Are Strange" (The Doors Cover)

"People Are Strange" will appear on The Violent's forthcoming self-titled EP which is on track for a March 11 release. Pre-orders are available here. You can also look for The Violent to return to the concert stage in 2022, with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville already booked for May 21. Stay up to date with all their happenings here.