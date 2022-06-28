Exhumed Re-Release Gory ‘Abort the Court’ Shirt to Benefit Reproductive Rights

You can add deathgrind metallers Exhumed to the growing list of acts finding ways to help out reproductive rights organizations amidst the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. The group has brought back their "Abort the Court" T-shirts by popular demand, designating all proceeds from the sales to go to organizations aiding reproductive rights protection.

The band previously had made the shirt available when news first leaked that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade. And now that the decision has actually come, the shirt is available once more.

"You axed for it, our 'Abort the Court' fundraiser shirts are available for pre-order once more," stated the group via social media. "Shipping August 15th- all profits donated to wrrap.org, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that provides assistance to women seeking contraceptives and abortions."

The shirt itself is a 2-sided, 2-color shirt with the blood splatter red lying over the white lettering that reads "Abort the Court" on one side, with the red and white color scheme also infusing the chainsaw wielding graphic on the other. It retails for $21.99-$22.99 and can be purchased at this location. Take a look below.

Exhumed "Abort the Court" T-Shirt

In addition, those interested can donate directly to WRRAP, as well as AbortionFunds.org or Planned Parenthood, which also are aiding in the battle for women's reproductive rights.