Exodus Drop Ripping New Song ‘The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)’ + Announce ‘Persona Non Grata’ Album
Exodus have finally unveiled the details to Persona Non Grata, their long-awaited new album and first in seven years, accompanied by the ripping first single, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)."
The song clocks in at just a hair over three minutes, making it one of the leanest songs in the band's catalog and not a single moment is wasted. This is textbook, serrated Gary Holt riffage that bobs along with a groove and flair slightly reminiscent of "Verbal Razors" off the classic Fabulous Disaster.
Lyrically, it offers some biting criticism at the intended effect of riot squads beating people into submission, as if it would sway those on the receiving end into changing their standpoint.
Listen to "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well.
Persona Non Grata, the followup to 2014's Blood In, Blood Out, bears 12 new songs and the complete track listing and album art can be seen beneath the video player for the latest single. Look for the record to be released on Nov. 19 and pre-order your copy at the Nuclear Blast webstore.
Exodus, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)
Another day, another riot
Another fire lighted
Has got you feeling down
They're coming with the cure
and demanding that you try it
I hear it's the talk of the town
A little PMA through pepper spray
To put a little joy right in your day
Bringing cheer in riot gear
All you gotta do, is obey
All the rank and file
Take their beatings and smile
As they cross your names off the list
Welcome to the fold
With a choke hold
Preach to the flock with a fist
Sunny days will dawn
At the end of a baton
Turn grey skies black and blue
Remedy the mood
With a blood feud
Here's what you gotta do
Smile at all the beatings
All the punches and the greetings
All the blows and the bleeding
Until you like it
Smile at being battered
All the bones being shattered
All the blood being splattered
Until you like it
Rejoice in all the horror
Until you can't ignore her
And you revel in disorder
Soon you'll like it
Grin at the abuse
You've got nothing left to lose
The beatings will continue
Until morale improves
Smile at all the beatings
All the punches and the greetings
All the blows and the bleeding
Until you like it
Smile at being battered
All the bones being shattered
All the blood being splattered
Until you like it
Rejoice in all the horror
Until you can't ignore her
And you revel in disorder
Soon you'll like it
Grin at the abuse
You've got nothing left to lose
The beatings will continue
Until morale improves
The beatings will continue
Until morale improves
The beatings will continue
Until morale improves
The beatings will continue
Until morale improves
Exodus, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" Music Video
Exodus, Persona Non Grata Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Persona Non Grata"
02. "R.E.M.F."
03. "Slipping Into Madness"
04. "Elitist"
05. "Prescribing Horror"
06. "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"
07. "The Years of Death and Dying"
08. "Clickbait"
09. "Cosa Del Pantano"
10. "Lunatic-Liar-Lord"
11. "The Fires of Division"
12. "Antiseed"