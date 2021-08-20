Exodus have finally unveiled the details to Persona Non Grata, their long-awaited new album and first in seven years, accompanied by the ripping first single, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)."

The song clocks in at just a hair over three minutes, making it one of the leanest songs in the band's catalog and not a single moment is wasted. This is textbook, serrated Gary Holt riffage that bobs along with a groove and flair slightly reminiscent of "Verbal Razors" off the classic Fabulous Disaster.

Lyrically, it offers some biting criticism at the intended effect of riot squads beating people into submission, as if it would sway those on the receiving end into changing their standpoint.

Listen to "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well.

Persona Non Grata, the followup to 2014's Blood In, Blood Out, bears 12 new songs and the complete track listing and album art can be seen beneath the video player for the latest single. Look for the record to be released on Nov. 19 and pre-order your copy at the Nuclear Blast webstore.

Exodus, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)

Another day, another riot

Another fire lighted

Has got you feeling down

They're coming with the cure

and demanding that you try it

I hear it's the talk of the town

A little PMA through pepper spray

To put a little joy right in your day

Bringing cheer in riot gear

All you gotta do, is obey

All the rank and file

Take their beatings and smile

As they cross your names off the list

Welcome to the fold

With a choke hold

Preach to the flock with a fist

Sunny days will dawn

At the end of a baton

Turn grey skies black and blue

Remedy the mood

With a blood feud

Here's what you gotta do Smile at all the beatings

All the punches and the greetings

All the blows and the bleeding

Until you like it

Smile at being battered

All the bones being shattered

All the blood being splattered

Until you like it

Rejoice in all the horror

Until you can't ignore her

And you revel in disorder

Soon you'll like it

Grin at the abuse

You've got nothing left to lose The beatings will continue

Until morale improves Smile at all the beatings

All the punches and the greetings

All the blows and the bleeding

Until you like it

Smile at being battered

All the bones being shattered

All the blood being splattered

Until you like it

Rejoice in all the horror

Until you can't ignore her

And you revel in disorder

Soon you'll like it

Grin at the abuse

You've got nothing left to lose The beatings will continue

Until morale improves

The beatings will continue

Until morale improves

The beatings will continue

Until morale improves

The beatings will continue

Until morale improves

Exodus, "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" Music Video

Exodus, Persona Non Grata Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Persona Non Grata"

02. "R.E.M.F."

03. "Slipping Into Madness"

04. "Elitist"

05. "Prescribing Horror"

06. "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)"

07. "The Years of Death and Dying"

08. "Clickbait"

09. "Cosa Del Pantano"

10. "Lunatic-Liar-Lord"

11. "The Fires of Division"

12. "Antiseed"