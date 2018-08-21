A July interivew with Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza is starting to generate some controversy weeks after it was published; in the July 4 chat, Souza said that he counts himself as a supporter of the President.

In a chat with the Impact Metal Channel (as heard in the player above) in Budapest last month, Souza weighed in on the state of U.S. politics, showing a nod of support to Trump.

"The economy in the United States ... the unemployment is the lowest it's ever been in the history of the United States. I think [Trump] making the attempt to go to meet [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un, I think that's great — that's what you need to do. People need to touch together, not do it through channels," said the singer. "I love the country I live in, I support it and I support the president."

Exodus will celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2019. Souza recently revealed that the band would ideally like to stage a residency in San Francisco next year to mark the occasion. The band is currently off the road, but their tour schedule shows a one-off date at Slim's in San Francisco on Sept. 18.

