Extreme Exit Festival After Guitarist Suffers Basketball Injury – Watch

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt got a little too extreme on the basketball court at the recent Monsters of Rock Cruise basketball game and has ended up on the injured list. As shown in video below, the Extreme guitarist was going up for a block in the Rockers vs. Cruisers game and landed awkwardly, injuring his knee and needing medical attention afterward. Sadly, the injury has resulted in Extreme bowing out of their scheduled performance at the M3 Rock Festival this weekend.

In the footage shot by Jimmy Adcock, Bettencourt was seen attempting to influence a shot, streaking down the lane attempting to stop a layup from occurring, but as he landed, he immediately grasped for his knee and found balance against the baseline wall as other team members came to check on him. The musician was then assisted off the court and was later seen being wheeled around in a wheelchair post game. A photo shared on Instagram (see below) later showed the guitarist posing with Stryper's Robert Sweet while sporting his crutches.

Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt Injures Knee During Monsters of Rock Cruise Basketball Game

While the injury kept him off the basketball court, Bettencourt did his best to appease the fans aboard the Monsters of Rock Cruise, playing while seated during the band's shows. He eventually rose to his feet with the aid of his crutches toward the end of the concert, apologizing to the audience for having to play while seated. You can see footage below.

Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt Performs Seated After Injury on Monsters of Rock Cruise

Apparently, the "seated" performance was not one the guitarist wanted to replicate, with the band now bowing out of the M3 Rock Festival this weekend. Extreme were second billed on the Saturday (May 5) bill behind fellow rock vets Styx, with the two-day event taking place at Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion also featuring Kix, Winger, Warrant, Great White, Slaughter, Loudness, Steven Adler, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, Firehouse, Britny Fox, Vixen and more classic acts.

M3 Rock Festival officials issued a statement on Extreme's exit from the bill, reassuring fans they were working to fill the void in the lineup. It reads as follows:

It breaks our heart to announce that due to Nuno's severe knee injury, Extreme will be unable to perform at this year's M3 Rock Festival this weekend. Rest assured, Nuno is going to be ok and everyone attending the festival is going to have a great time. We are working diligently to book another stellar artist, and will make an announcement as soon as we have confirmation. We're looking forward to rocking out with you this weekend at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Well wishes to Nuno Bettencourt on his recovery from all of us at Loudwire.