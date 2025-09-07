Rockers have arrived at the 2025 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards), including Yungblud, Taylor Momsen and more.

See photos from the red carpet further down the page and learn more about what this year's awards show has in store.

Who Is Performing the Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

An all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne has been touted as one of the surefire highlights of the night.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, punk star Yungblud and longtime Ozzy keyboardist Adam Wakeman will honor the Prince of Darkness. The heavy metal legend died on July 22 at the age of 76, just 17 days after his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England.

Yungblud, Bettencourt and Wakeman were among those selected to perform Black Sabbath's "Changes" at Back to the Beginning. The performance went viral and was one of the most talked about moments of the entire day.

Where Can I Watch or Stream the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards airs live from UBS Arena in New York on CBS and MTV.

The event can also be streamed on Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV (Blue package with MTV).

It starts at 8PM ET.

What Rock Artists Are Nominated for 2025 MTV Video Music Award?

Here are the nominees for the Best Rock at the 2025 MTV VMAs:

Coldplay, "ALL MY LOVE"

Evanescence, "Afterlife" (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day, "One Eyed Bastard"

Lenny Kravitz, "Honey"

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"

twenty one pilots, "The Contract"

