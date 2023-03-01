Extreme Announce First New Album in 15 Years, Release Driving New Song ‘Rise’

Welcome back, Extreme! The band has announced their first new studio album in 15 years, Six, and also shared the first single from the upcoming set, a driving, gritty rocker called "Rise."

Speaking about the fist-to-the-sky new anthem from the band, singer Gary Cherone says, "Musically, it's aggressive. Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you're on top, they'll rip you apart and tear you down. That's the nature of the beast."

The stars seem to be aligning for Extreme's return after their appearance on the Stranger Things, Season 4 soundtrack pushed them back into the spotlight. Another reason for a return after all this time is a rededication to their craft. Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt says, “When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me. I’m not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record.”

And speaking of Van Halen, Eddie's onetime Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone adds, “With Extreme, there’s always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar. We’re not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We’ve managed to stay together after all of these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get onstage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we’ve written.”

While "Rise" is the lead single off the record, fans should also take a listen to "Other Side of the Rainbow," "#Rebel" and "X Out," other key songs that provide a greater variety to the record and will play into the album's success. That said, Bettencourt, who also produced the album, says it's wise not to try pigeonhole the record based off of a few songs.

“Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it’s not,” he explains. “That goes for every record we’ve ever done. True Extreme fans know to ‘expect the unexpected.’ I feel like we need a good old school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It’s like ‘Extreme 2.0.'”

Extreme's aptly titled sixth album, Six, is due on June 9 through earMusic. You can hear the lead single "Rise" below and check out the album artwork and track listing. "Rise" is available via multiple platforms here, while you can also start placing your pre-orders for the Six album. And stay tuned for touring news coming soon.

In other Extreme news of late, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt recently had a chance to play one of the world's biggest stages. He provided guitar support as part of Rihanna's band for the Super Bowl halftime show. Bettencourt had previous experience with the pop star, performing as her lead guitarist on four major tours and in other appearances while on break from Extreme.

Extreme, "Rise"

Extreme, Six Album Artwork + Track Listing

extreme, six album earMUSIC loading...

1. Rise

2. #Rebel

3. Banshee

4. Other Side of the Rainbow

5. Small Town Beautiful

6. The Mask

7. Thicker Than Blood

8. Save Me

9. Hurricane

10. X Out

11. Beautiful Girls

12. Here's to the Losers