Fall Out Boy Announce 23-Date 2024 U.S. Tour With Jimmy Eat World + More
If you missed Fall Out Boy on the first round of their "So Much for (Tour) Dust" trek, don't worry, they're coming back around again. The band just announced the "So Much For (2our) Dust" dates for 2024, with veteran rockers Jimmy Eat World providing primary support through the run.
The two bands will hit the road starting Feb. 28 in Portland, Oregon, with shows booked through April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All of the dates, cities and venues can be seen at the bottom of this post. And along with Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy fans will be treated to sets from The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR at select stops on the run.
The shows come with Fall Out Boy currently promoting their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, which arrived back in March of this year. The album features the songs "Love From the Other Side," "Heartbreak Feels So Good" and "Hold Me Like a Grudge."
Pre-sales for the new dates begin next Wednesday (Sept. 13) at 9:30AM local time, with the general public on-sale following on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10AM local. Head to Fall Out Boy's website for ticketing details.
Having already toured the U.S. for the first time, Fall Out Boy will be heading to Europe for dates this fall, then finishing out the year with shows in Bangkok and venturing to Australia in December.
You can also hear Fall Out Boy in promotional tie-ins with NBC Sports, with the band's "Here Comes Saturday Night" soundtracking the networks B1G Saturday Night football matchups this season and with ties to both NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Football promos.
Fall Out Boy / Jimmy Eat World 2024 Tour Dates
Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 4 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
March 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 8 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
March 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
March 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
March 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
April 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
April 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center