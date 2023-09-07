Fall Out Boy Announce 23-Date 2024 U.S. Tour With Jimmy Eat World + More

If you missed Fall Out Boy on the first round of their "So Much for (Tour) Dust" trek, don't worry, they're coming back around again. The band just announced the "So Much For (2our) Dust" dates for 2024, with veteran rockers Jimmy Eat World providing primary support through the run.

The two bands will hit the road starting Feb. 28 in Portland, Oregon, with shows booked through April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All of the dates, cities and venues can be seen at the bottom of this post. And along with Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy fans will be treated to sets from The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR at select stops on the run.

The shows come with Fall Out Boy currently promoting their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, which arrived back in March of this year. The album features the songs "Love From the Other Side," "Heartbreak Feels So Good" and "Hold Me Like a Grudge."

Pre-sales for the new dates begin next Wednesday (Sept. 13) at 9:30AM local time, with the general public on-sale following on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10AM local. Head to Fall Out Boy's website for ticketing details.

READ MORE: Where 20 Rock + Metal Band Names Came From

Having already toured the U.S. for the first time, Fall Out Boy will be heading to Europe for dates this fall, then finishing out the year with shows in Bangkok and venturing to Australia in December.

You can also hear Fall Out Boy in promotional tie-ins with NBC Sports, with the band's "Here Comes Saturday Night" soundtracking the networks B1G Saturday Night football matchups this season and with ties to both NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Football promos.

Fall Out Boy / Jimmy Eat World 2024 Tour Dates

fall out boy 2024 tour admat Live Nation loading...

Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 4 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

March 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 8 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

March 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

March 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

March 30 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

April 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 5 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

April 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center