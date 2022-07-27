Fans Touched By New Counterparts Song About Singer’s Cat, Share Own Stories

Fans of Canadian hardcore punk band Counterparts are getting big feels from their new song about their frontman's beloved cat. Brendan Murphy wrote "Whispers of Your Death" about Kuma's (the cat) recent brush with death .

The track is featured on their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy for Those Still Here out in the fall. Murphy's took a rare break from his usual shitposting on Twitter to thank fans for their responses, and his account has been blowing up with fan reaction to the song and the unique accompanying video.

Murphy's comments in a press release for the song yesterday (July 26th) show how personal a piece this was for him. "I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma. My ex and I rescued him just under 2 years ago and he is hands down the sole reason I stuck around long enough to even make this record. Shortly after he was rescued, we developed a special bond and now I can’t imagine my life without him. Unfortunately in the first few months we had him, he became very sick and almost died due to complications of a blood parasite while being FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) positive. Nobody believed he would make it… but luckily he is still here with us and currently doing great. Being his dad is hands down the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life and also what I am most proud of. I love him more than anything in the world and this song is my tribute to him for quite literally giving me a reason to live."

Fans are praising Murphy for "Whispers of Your Death" and sharing stories of their own love for their pets.

The thrashing, soul-baring nature of "Whispers of Your Death" is in stark contrast to the simplistic video, which shows Kuma resting on a comfy chair near a speaker monitor, in classic cat-donut-sleep pose. Check out the video below.

When musicians let down their guard and post touching stories about their animal companions, it always seems to get a big reaction from fans. When Axl Rose posted about the passing of his cat late last year, people came out of the woodwork to wish him well.

Counterpart's new record A Eulogy for Those Still Here is due on Oct. 7 via Pure Noise. You can pre-order the album (or pick up a Kuma is my bias T-Shirt) here.

Be sure to check out the song and its lyrics below.

Glad you're still with us, Kuma.

Counterparts' Video for "Whispers of Your Death"

Counterparts "Whispers of Your Death" Lyrics [via Genius]

Begging from the floor

As you stare in the face of starvation

Sacrifice myself to secure your safety

I choked on the taste of tears

Til both of my eyes ran dry

Refusing to believe false prophets

That claimed you would not survive

It's hard to breathe without you sleeping on my chest

Sick and withering from the whispers of your death

Forever your savior, as much as you are mine

And for that I promise to protect you

Until the day I die

Clinging to what little you had come with

Until my fingernails scratchеd through to bone

Collapsing in arms of uncertainty

Knowing I could nevеr let you go

Tearing out what's left of my insides

To spare you from your sickness

I promise to protect you

Until the day I die

Make your cancer mine

Make your cancer mine

It's hard to breathe without you sleeping on my chest

Sick and withering from the whispers of your death

Forever your savior, as much as you are mine

And for that I promise to protect you

Until the day I die

Make your cancer mine

Make your cancer mine