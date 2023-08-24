At this point, we should all be a little weary when a band mentions they are going out on a farewell tour. There are countless acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Scorpions and plenty more who have voiced their intent to hang it up, only to return to touring down the road and playing as many shows as ever. But what about when "farewell" actually means "farewell"? It does happen, as we show you in these 8 farewell tours that were actually farewell tours.

That said, even a couple of the artists mentioned in this post had taken part in farewell tours only to come back and do it again. But everyone listed here, at least as of press time, had announced their final tour and stuck to it.

So join us as we reflect on those who said goodbye to the days of lengthy extended touring and meant it. And then check below that to see a list of bands who played farewell tours that weren't final.

Farewell Tours That Were Actually Farewell Tours This time, they meant it.