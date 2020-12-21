It took a little while to figure out how to start this story, so we're just going to jump right in. Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stated that Santa Claus received a COVID-19 vaccine, and Shinedown singer Brent Smith called him a liar in turn.

If that isn't enough to take in as it is, Elmo is the one who addressed the topic on CNN's Sesame Street ABCs of COVID-19 Town Hall.

We'll just start from the beginning.

The CNN video clip starts off with Elmo introducing a couple of children who question how Santa Claus received the vaccine, and whether it will be safe enough for him to go in houses to deliver presents.

"I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried you all would be upset. So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself," Dr. Fauci assured.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go."

The New York Post picked up the story, which caught Smith's eye.

"I’m going to go out on a limb here. Lying to society this far into a pandemic is not something I would encourage," the Shinedown frontman wrote in a tweet with the New York Post link. He included hashtags with the phrases, "tell the truth" and "clock is ticking."

See the video of Dr. Fauci and Smith's correspondence below.