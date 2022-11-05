Fever 333 Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates, Share Statement

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, with plans to resume performing in the spring. Following the departures of Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta last month, frontman Jason Aalon Butler assured the band will continue, but in a new statement, he explained that the group needs time "to reset."

"As difficult as this decision was to make, Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until Spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible," the statement reads. "Taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal. On behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you'll get."

Fever 333 had a handful of concerts scheduled for late 2022 and early 2023. Ticketholders will receive a refund for all headlining shows.

Both Harrison and Improta released their own statements in early October regarding their exit from the trio.

"Aric and I have decided to leave Fever 333. I won’t get into the details but things were pretty bad internally," Harrison wrote in a post on social media. "That plus creative differences sort of left me with no choice. That said, I’m so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this."

"Steve and I have decided to step away Fever 333. It's layered, but ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one," Improta shared in his own post.

Shortly after, Butler thanked his former bandmates for their involvement in the group, and confirmed that Fever 333 will continue, though he didn't reveal any further details regarding its future. Stay tuned for more updates.