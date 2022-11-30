Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine MCVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. - Fleetwood Mac.

McVie's family also issued a statement via her socials. It reads: "On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Christine McVie was born Christine Anne Perfect on July 12, 1943. She first ventured into music while studying sculpture at the Moseley School of Art in Birmingham, England and befriending a couple of musicians. She eventually joined the group Sounds of Blue with Stan Webb and Andy Silvester, and later was asked by the pair to join their new band Chicken Shack in 1967. She would sing and play piano over the course of two albums with the band, eventually leaving after she married John McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame.

Eventually, she joined her husband in Fleetwood Mac, once again singing and playing piano and keyboards. Over the course of her career with the band, she sang on some of their biggest hits including "Don't Stop," "Over My Head," "Say You Love Me" and "Songbird." While her marriage to McVie didn't last, she remained with the band throughout their run and subsequent reunion.

As a member of the band, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and was also later honored by the Recording Academy as the band received the MusiCares Person of the Year honor in 2018.

In addition to Fleetwood Mac, McVie ventured out with a solo career issuing three solo albums as well as a collaborative album with fellow Fleetwood Mac musician Lindsey Buckingham. Her biggest solo hits included "Got a Hold on Me" and "Love Will Show Us How."

McVie's voice has been back in the public eye of late as the McVie-sung Fleetwood Mac track "Everywhere" from their Tango in the Night album has been used in a Chevrolet ad campaign.

Revisit some of Christine McVie's work below.

Fleetwood Mac, "Songbird"

Fleetwood Mac, "Everywhere"

Fleetwood Mac, "Don't Stop"

Christine McVie, "Got a Hold on Me"