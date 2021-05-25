Flotsam and Jetsam ‘Brace for Impact’ on Thrashing New Song

Speed/thrash metal veterans Flotsam and Jetsam have just released a music video for the fierce new song "Brace for Impact" of their forthcoming album Blood in the Water.

The group has worn the mark of consistency over the last decade in particular and on this third single off what will be their 14th studio record. "Brace for Impact" is a classic styled thrasher with a shout-along chorus that should please any old school Flotsam and Jetsam fans as well as any and all newcomers alike.

Read the lyrics to Flotsam and Jetsam's latest song below and watch the music video further down the page, where you'll also find the Blood in the Water album art and track listing.

“We knew we had to come out strong after [the 2019 album] The End of Chaos,” says drummer Ken K Mary. "I'm not sure we really believed we could deliver. Those fears, it turns out, were unfounded. The events around us just poured fuel on the creative fires. I'm very proud of this album and the band."

"We weren’t really sure what we had left in the tank, as we put so much work, sweat and blood into the Chaos album. As it turns out, we had plenty to say. With everything that’s happened in the world, the friends we lost this last year, and not being able to perform or tour… you hear all of that in our music. It’s angry, it’s aggressive, and our emotions pour out all over this album," added guitarist Michael Gilbert.

Blood in the Water will be out June 4 on AFM Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Flotsam and Jetsam, "Brace for Impact" Lyrics

You can see it coming right before your very eyes

Terror hits before the inclination to survive

Can you react in time to save what will become

Or will you be taken by surprise Grab a hold, take a seat

Bow your head and tighten up and spread your feet

Grab the rail, close your eyes

Grit your teeth and hope it isn't time to die Bracing for the impact, bracing for the pain

Bracing for the impact, driving me insane You can't get out of the way

No matter how you try

If you don't brace for impact

There's a chance to die Grab a hold, take a seat

Bow your head and tighten up and spread your feet

Grab the rail, close your eyes

Grit your teeth and hope it isn't time to die Bracing for the impact, bracing for the pain

Bracing for the impact, driving me insane Some will only venture

Where the railing keeps them in

Some will trust a man but not his fate

Following a path that others have chosen for you

Safer and so more controlled

Than blazing your way through Bracing for the impact, bracing for the pain

Bracing for the impact, driving me insane

Brace for impact

Flotsam and Jetsam, "Brace for Impact" Music Video

Flotsam and Jetsam, Blood in the Water Album Art + Track Listing

AFM Records

01. “Blood in the Water”

02. “Burn the Sky”

03. “Brace for Impact”

04. “A Place to Die”

05. “The Walls”

06. “Cry for the Dead”

07. “The Wicked Hour”

08. “Too Many Lives”

09. “Grey Dragon”

10. “Reaggression”

11. “Undone”

12. “Seven Seconds ‘Til the End of the World”