Flying Colors are back with a new album. The band — which features Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neil Morse, Casey McPherson and Dave LaRue — will release their third album, Third Degree, on Oct. 4.

It’s been five years since Flying Colors released their second album, Second Nature. The boys have finally revealed a piece of their upcoming prog feast with a video for “More,” giving themselves the blacklight treatment while jamming in the dark.

"There's a lot of ear candy sprinkled throughout every song," Portnoy says. "Each one takes you on a little journey. As albums go, Third Degree is a complete piece that I don't think ever overstays its welcome. I think it's an enjoyable ride from start to finish. There's a real special chemistry between the five of us. We keep getting better and better as we get more comfortable and more familiar with each other, and the music itself keeps getting more and more mature."

"This one, dare I say it, explores new ground for the band,” Steve Morse raves. “One of my favorites, 'Geronimo', has an upbeat, jazzy, heavy, melodic feel all at once. We just do what makes us smile and sounds good, instead of wondering how critics or program directors will like it. It makes for the best music!"

Flying Colors, "More"

Check out the video for “More” above and click here to pre-order the new Flying Colors album. The band will be performing a short run of tour dates in the U.S. and Europe this year.

Radiant Records

Flying Colors, Third Degree Track Listing:

01. The Loss Inside

02. More

03. Cadence

04. Guardian

05. Last Train Home

06. Geronimo

07. You Are Not Alone

08. Love Letter

09. Crawl

Deluxe CD bonus disc:

01. Waiting for the Sun (unreleased bonus studio track)

02. Geronimo (alternate instrumental arrangement & mix)

03. You Are Not Alone (alternate instrumental arrangement & mix)

04. Love Letter (alternate instrumental arrangement & mix)

05. Last Train Home (alternate instrumental arrangement & mix)

06. Crawl (alternate instrumental arrangement & mix)

Top 50 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands