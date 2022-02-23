The lineup for the 15th annual Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has been revealed with Foo Fighters holding down one of the headline spots and representing for rock at the music weekend.

The band will co-headline the three day festival with A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa. The event will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec the weekend of July 29 to 31.

The annual event often offers a more eclectic lineup, but there will be a fair share of rock acts performing over the three days. Turnstile, Machine Gun Kelly, Royal Blood, IDLES, Wet Leg and more are part of the music weekend.

Foo Fighters will headline the Friday (July 29) bill that includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kygo, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Big Sean, Lil' TJay, Turnstile, Chris Lake, Parcels, Ashe, Meduza, Pinkpanthress, Local Natives, Tones and I, Jacob Banks and more.

Saturday (July 30) has A$AP Rocky in the top spot with Burna Boy, Khruangbin, Porter Robinson, Mitski, Polo & Pan, Arkells, Bleachers, Caribou, Lany, 100 Gecs, Tove Lo, Beabadoobee, Freddie Bibbs, Slowthal, Tai Verdes and more set to perform.

Sunday (July 31) closes out with Dua Lipa, but not before Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, IDLES, Damso, Girl in Red, Seven Lions, Cordae, Saint Jhn, Alan Walker, Royal Blood, Tinashe, Lucy Dacus, Sam Fender, Wet Let, Genesis Owusu and more play.

.

"Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favorite acts and discovering new artists. This year's lineup is almost three years in the making; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last fifteen years. We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists. We hope you have as much fun at the festival as we have had putting it together!," says Senior Vice-President, Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and Founder of Osheaga, Nick Farkas.

Ticket prices for the music weekend are as follows:

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS / 1 DAY : starting at $145 CAD

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS / 3 DAYS : starting at $375 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD PASS / 1 DAY : starting at $275 CAD

CASINO DE MONTRÉAL GOLD PASS / 3 DAYS : starting at $675 CAD

In addition, $1 from every Osheaga ticket sold will be donated to the evenko foundation, via the Plus1 organization. Get all your festival and ticketing info via the Osheaga Festival website.

Osheaga Music & Arts Festival 2022 Lineup

Osheaga Festival Osheaga Festival loading...