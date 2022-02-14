Foo Fighters Add 10 Fall Dates to 2022 North American Tour

There will be more Foo for you come fall, and that's especially good news if you live in Canada. Foo Fighters have announced 10 more shows that have been added on to their 2022 tour schedule, with the bulk of the dates taking place this fall in Canada.

The band had been scheduled already to play dates through a majority of the summer, wrapping things up Aug. 18 and 20 at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. But after catching a breather, the group will pack it all up again and kick off the next leg of shows Sept. 18 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They'll then cross over the Canadian border for the next eight dates before concluding Oct. 7 in Bend, Oregon. All of the dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

Tickets for these newly announced headline shows will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 18) at 10AM local time. There's also a Citi cardmember pre-sale for the Sioux Falls and Bend shows that starts Tuesday (Feb. 15) at 10AM local time.

You can stay up to date on all of their touring activity and get ticketing information via the band's website.

Having just played a post-Super Bowl performance last night, the band is ramping up to the Feb. 25 arrival of their Studio 666 movie. The film will play in theaters and you can get movie tickets here.

Foo Fighters Newly Announced 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 18 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 21 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Arena

Sept. 23 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 25 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

Sept. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 29 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 1 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Oct. 3 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Oct. 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Foo Fighters Previously Announced 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 22 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival

April 29-May 1 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 1 — New Orleans, La. @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 14 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

May 16 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

May 18 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

May 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park (SOLD OUT)

May 22 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

May 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

July 17 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

July 19 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

July 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 29 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

Aug. 01 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 03 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 06 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 08 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Big Sky, Mont. @ Big Sky Events Arena (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium (SOLD OUT)