Foo Fighters to Perform for Amazon Music’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Series

Remember the school holiday pageant and the spirit of bringing a community together? That's the vibe Amazon Music is going for in introducing their Holiday Plays series of concerts, helping to spread musical cheer to the global masses this holiday season and they've recruited Foo Fighters as one of the acts to help them do so.

The veteran rockers will take over the stage at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 at 7:55PM ET, not only rocking through their well known hits and some material from the upcoming Medicine at Midnight album, but you're also likely to get a rocking Christmas song thrown in for good measure. You can head here for details on the streaming concert event.

The Amazon Music Holiday Plays series will also include performances from Miley Cyrus, LIl' Nas X and rising breakthrough artist Kiana Lede, with each performer personalizing their own production.

These are busy times for Foo Fighters, who just premiered a 25th anniversary video event titled Times Like Those in which they revisit old photos and footage while reflecting on some of their greatest times as a band. The group also has a new album, Medicine at Midnight, en route on Feb. 5. You can currently pre-order the set right here (As Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases.)

Amazon Music