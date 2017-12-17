Foo Fighters helped Saturday Night Live wrap the 2017 television season, serving as the music guest on the Christmas episode. And they definitely brought some of the Christmas spirit to the occasion.

During the band's second performance of the evening, Foo Fighters delivered a pretty cool medley that started off with the classic "Everlong," but eventually segued into a couple of Christmas time favorites. Dave Grohl, sporting a bright red ugly Christmas sweater, started off "Everlong" in the solo acoustic form as he's done many times in concert, but when it came time for the band to enter behind him, the music switched over into a raucous version of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Grohl and the band then gave their backing singers a spotlight, serving as the musical accompaniment while the vocalists took turns delivering the holiday classic. It was a cool kind of twist, especially given their longtime friendship with David Letterman who used to celebrate every Christmas by having "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" played on his show. Finishing out the medley, the band transitioned into a bit of the "Linus and Lucy" theme from Charlie Brown before bringing the song to an end. Watch that performance above.

The band also had a chance to plug their Concrete and Gold album earlier in the night. They delivered a blistering performance of the current single, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," which can be viewed in the player below.

Watch Foo Fighters Perform "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" on Saturday Night Live

