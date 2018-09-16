Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is ready to play one of the most famous streets in the world -- Sesame Street. Grohl already has spent time in the Muppet universe, having appeared on ABC's 2015 update of The Muppets as well as making a cameo in the 2011 film The Muppets, as a fill-in drummer for The Moopets cover band. Now, he'll transition from spending time with Animal, Kermit and Dr. Teeth to hanging out with Big Bird and a few of his friends.

Though details surrounding Grohl's appearance remain under wraps, Foo Fighters Live tracked down social media photos suggesting that Grohl will at least share some screen time with two of the most popular muppets -- Big Bird and Elmo. In one posting, it appears that Grohl is holding a map of the United States.

Sesame Street starts its 50th anniversary season in February 2019. It has not been revealed as of yet when the episode with Grohl will air.

In other news, as the one year anniversary of Concrete and Gold passes, the band continues to support the disc with more shows. After this weekend's performance at the Kaaboo festival, the Foo Fighters catch a little break before returning to the road in October. Their current itinerary can be found here.

