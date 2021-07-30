Watch Foo Fighters Pay Musical Tribute to ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

While many written tributes have come in this week regarding late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, Foo Fighters took some time during their Thursday night (July 29) show in Cincinnati to pay musical tribute to Hill.

While playing at the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati, the band offered a brief musical montage to salute the musician who died earlier this week.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins had the most visible homage to Hill sporting a sleeveless T-shirt with the words "Dusty RIP" written on it. The band also stopped down to play bits of "Beer Drinkers and Hellraisers" and "La Grange," as can be viewed in fan-shot video below.

Foo Fighters Salute ZZ Top's Dusty Hill in Cincinnati

Hill's death was reported on Wednesday (July 28), with the band issuing a statement that the bassist had died at his Houston, Texas home in his sleep. Hill was 72. Group leader Billy Gibbons has confirmed that ZZ Top will continue as a band in the aftermath of Hill's death, as it was the musician's request that they do so.

Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of their summer tour. They'll headline Lollapalooza on Sunday (Aug. 1). See all of their scheduled dates and get ticketing information here.