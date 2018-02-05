Rock should be fun and there may be no band having more fun than Foo Fighters. The band let their sense of humor shine through in the past with creative tour riders and they apparently had some interesting requests when it came to the "Prohibited Items" list for their recent show at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Radio Haukari posted the list of banned items from the show, which includes a mix of things you would typically find there like umbrellas or professional recording equipment alongside some other very specific and humorous requests. For instance, while you might expect a ban on wallet chains and objects that can be used as projectiles, just to ensure the safety of all those attending the show, the band ruled out scythes as well. Sorry, Grim Reaper, you're not getting that past security.

If you were ever wondering if the Foos feel warmly toward Ryan Seacrest or Shania Twain, put those doubts to rest as they will stop you if you have unflattering photos of the American Idol host or have collected derogatory press clippings about the country music superstar.

The band also has some very unique requests regarding material from the '70s and '80s as well, keeping fans from entering the venue with pirated VHS copies of the '70s Saturday morning series Land of the Lost, issues of Creem magazine that do not mention Ted Nugent, free radicals including Hong Kong Phooey as voiced by Scatman Crothers and any mention of Webster (aka Emmanuel Lewis). You can see the full list of prohibited items in the Radio Haukari posting below.

As stated, Foo Fighters have had fun with even the most mundane of tour rituals, including the tour rider. At one point they made a tour rider coloring book, and a 2008 rider demanded vegetarian soups for their fat roadies to avoid noxious gas issues, a selection of cereals not recycled from last night's Dio show, four bottles of Gatorade in wacky colors and DVDs that don't feature Jamie Kennedy, Martin Lawrence or sports.

