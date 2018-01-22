Foo Fighters do love their stage time and the hard touring rock vets have tacked on more 2018 dates to their "Concrete and Gold" tour. Seven new stops have been added to their itinerary, with all of the new dates taking place in October.

New cities getting shows include Phoenix (Oct. 8, Talking Stick Resort Arena), Denver (Oct. 10, Pepsi Center), Kansas City (Oct. 12, Sprint Center), St. Louis (Oct. 13, Scottrade Center), Detroit (Oct. 15, Little Caesars Arena), Milwaukee (Oct. 17, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center) and St. Paul (Oct. 18, Xcel Energy Center).

The band should be in high spirits as they tackle the new shows as the concerts will take place just after they host the second edition of their CalJam festival on Oct. 5 and 6 in San Bernardino, Calif. Last year's event was a big success, with the Foo Fighters tapping a number of their favorite acts to join in the fun. CalJam also comes after a half month break in the touring schedule, giving the guys a little breather to recharge their energy.

Tickets for the new shows will to on sale to the public this Friday (Jan. 26) at 9AM local time (with the exception of Detroit which goes on sale Thursday, Jan. 25 at 11AM local time). There will be Capital One® Cardholder and FF Fan Pre-Sale tickets starting tomorrow (Jan. 23) at 10AM local market time. Pre-Sale tickets will also be available until Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10AM local market time or until they are sold out. Pre-Sale tickets are limited to four tickets per card, while supplies last.

Foo Fighters continue to promote their September 2017 release Concrete and Gold, which has already spawned the chart-topping singles "Run" and "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." See all of their scheduled North American dates listed below.

Foo Fighters Newly Announced North American Dates

Oct. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 12 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Scottrade Center

Oct. 15 —Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Milwaukee, Wis @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Oct. 18 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Foo Fighters Previously Announced North American Dates

April 18 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

April 19 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

April 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

April 22 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

April 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 26 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Georgia State Stadium

April 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

May 3 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Fed Ex Forum

May 4 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 7 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 12 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre (SOLD OUT)

July 14 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (SOLD OUT)

July 16 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

July 17 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

July 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 25 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 26 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field (SOLD OUT)

July 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 1 — Seattle, Wash. @ Safeco Field

Sept. 4 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 6 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 12 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 5-6 – San Bernardino, Calif. @ CalJam18

10 Awesome 'Good Guy Grohl' Moments