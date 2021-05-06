Watch the New Foo Fighters-Featuring Ram Trucks Commercial

Foo Fighters have a major presence throughout a new Ram Trucks commercial that puts the spotlight on mentoring and helping to support and build a child's dreams.

Dave Grohl narrates the spot which opens with instructions on how to "make a rock star," but largely turns into a more broadened narrative about parents and mentors supporting a child's dreams. The spot features the Foo Fighters song "Making a Fire" and intersperses shots of Ram Trucks with images of parents, teachers and coaches supporting children, ending with a framed photo of Grohl and his mother Virginia.

Having recently partnered with Bruce Springsteen on a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, Stellantis continued their foray into working with musicians scoring the Grohl and Foo Fighters support for their Ram Trucks ad titled "Rock Star." According to Variety, Grohl has also voiced a pair of additional :30 second spots titled "Overtime" and "Best Part" that highlight other stories of real-life rock stars timed for Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Stellantis’ Global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois says he's hoping what has been dubbed as the "Spotlight" campaign with the band is the beginning of more work with them in the future.

Ram Trucks "Rock Star" Commercial With Foo Fighters