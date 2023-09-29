Foo Fighters Teasing Something for 2024?

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated the band was teasing new music.

2023 was a year of healing and moving forward for the Foo Fighters, with their But Here We Are album dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl's mother Virginia. But could there be something more on the horizon? On Friday morning (Sept. 29), Foo Fighters dropped a new teaser teasing something for 2024.

The band issued a :15 second teaser Friday, noting "2024: Everything or Nothing at All." The teaser came with music as well, with a fierce Dave Grohl singing a portion of the song "Nothing at All" and the lyrics, "I'll get by / Maybe I won't / Waste my time / Baby I know / It's everything or nothing at all / Everything or nothing at all."

What does this mean for 2024? Have a listen to the teaser below.

Foo Fighters had a solid bounce back year in 2023 with the But Here We Are album cycle. The record found Grohl himself playing drums in place of the late Taylor Hawkins, with Josh Freese stepping in to handle drums during the band's touring.

The But Here We Are album addressed some of the great personal losses the band suffered over the course of 2022. It hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but received some of the best critical reviews the group has received in years. It yielded the songs "Rescued," "Under You," "Show Me How," "The Teacher" and "The Glass."