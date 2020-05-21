Ex-For Today vocalist Mattie Montgomery has been dragged on Twitter by several bands in the scene following some controversial comments he made about abortion.

Yesterday (May 20) Montgomery, whose former band were part of the Christian metalcore scene, took to Twitter and said the following:

"Imagine if, when asked about the brutal persecution and murder of over six million Jews, Hitler just shrugged his shoulders and said 'My country, my choice!'

"Just because someone lives in a place you control—a nation OR A WOMB—doesn’t give you the right to kill them."

Unsurprisingly, his offensive comparison between a woman's right to choose and, erm, mass genocide didn't go down too well with his peers.

Musician's including Cane Hill's Elijah Witt and Attila's Chris Fronzak were quick to hit back at Montgomery's comments.

Current and former members of For All Those Sleeping, Outline in Color, Emarosa, Issues, Sirens and Sailors, Hundredth and the Browning also hit back at Montgomery's remarks.

Musicians associated with For Today have a history of making offensive remarks pertaining to religion, with Montgomery and guitarist Mike Reynolds previously having both made comments about homosexuality that caused widespread distress in the LGBTQ+ community.

For Today officially split in 2016, with Montgomery subsequently becoming the founder of and a pastor for a religious movement called the Altar Fellowship.

After forming in Iowa in 2005, For Today released six full-length albums and two EPs during their time together, with their last release, Wake, dropping in 2015 via Nuclear Blast.

The band were a regular feature on scene tours, playing the Warped Tour, as well as shows with the likes of the Word Alive, We Came as Romans, Stick to Your Guns and A Skylit Drive.

For Today scored their highest charting on the Billboard 200 with 2012's fourth LP Immortal, which hit No. 15 and sold just shy of 15,000 copies in its first week.

