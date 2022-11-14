Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy
One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour.
The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.
And as if that weren't enough to view this concert-going experience as, ahem, urgent, then you'll be thrilled to know that fellow '80s hitmakers Loverboy will be joining them on the run, making sure you're lovin' every minute of it for sure.
Founding member Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”
Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen adds, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”
"I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums - New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly - and we’re back together again, 41 years later. It's going to be the Tour of Summer ’23!" said Paul Dean of Loverboy.
Loverboy frontman Mike Reno adds, "It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a 2023 Summer tour?….. it’s going to be amazing…. I can’t wait."
Tickets for Foreigner's Farewell Tour with Loverboy will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at LiveNation.com.
Foreigner / Loverboy 2023 Tour Dates
July 6 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 8 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 14 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
July 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 22 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 28 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 2 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Aug. 4 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 8 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Sept. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 3 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center