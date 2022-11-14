Foreigner Announce 2023 Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy

One of the '70s and '80s biggest rock acts, Foreigner, are ready to call it a career, announcing plans for their 2023 Farewell Tour.

The veteran band who gave us such classic hits as "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Urgent" and "Cold as Ice" will be hitting road for one final go starting July 6 at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Dates for the run will carry over to a Sept. 3 finale in Holmdel, New Jersey. Check toward the bottom of this post for all of the dates, cities and venues.

And as if that weren't enough to view this concert-going experience as, ahem, urgent, then you'll be thrilled to know that fellow '80s hitmakers Loverboy will be joining them on the run, making sure you're lovin' every minute of it for sure.

Founding member Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen adds, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

"I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums - New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly - and we’re back together again, 41 years later. It's going to be the Tour of Summer ’23!" said Paul Dean of Loverboy.

Loverboy frontman Mike Reno adds, "It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a 2023 Summer tour?….. it’s going to be amazing…. I can’t wait."

Tickets for Foreigner's Farewell Tour with Loverboy will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 18) at LiveNation.com.

Foreigner / Loverboy 2023 Tour Dates

July 6 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 8 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

July 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 22 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 4 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 8 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Sept. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 3 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center