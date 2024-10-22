Do you remember these forgotten 1984 rock radio hits? It's okay if you don't, it has been 40 years after all.

But once upon a time, the songs on this list received heavy rock radio airplay. But, as tends to happen, some songs get passed down through the generations and become timeless classics while others seem relegated to only that particular moment in time in which they were popular. This list is dedicated to those that fall under the latter category.

They also serve as a reminder to radio stations that some bands have deeper catalogs worth spotlighting other than the one or two songs that get played repeatedly.

READ MORE: Best New Hard Rock / Metal Band From Each Year of the 1980s

Some of these acts, such as Yes, REO Speedwagon and Sammy Hagar, haven't necessarily suffered from certain hits being overlooked. But others such as Honeymoon Suite, John Parr and Slade mostly fell off rock radio playlists after the '80s.

So let's see if your up to the challenge. How many of these rock radio hits of 1984 do you remember?

How Many of These Forgotten 1984 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? Some songs stand the test of time. Others remain behind in a certain time. These are the latter. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire