Former Turbonegro Vocalist Hank Von Hell Has Died

The music world is mourning the death of Hank Von Helvete, the former Turbonegro singer also known as Hank Von Hell.

The musician, born Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, died yesterday (Nov. 19) at the age of 49, as confirmed by both his family and his former band.

"We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021," stated a post on the musician's social media, adding, "We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy."

Turbonegro offered a more lengthy commentary on their onetime bandmate, stating, "It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away. We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009."

Their tribute continued, "As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro - the music, the characters, our whole universe."

"Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community," they add. "Actor, romantic and entertainer - through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention.

Our thoughts and hearts go to his family. Rest In Peace.

As stated in Turbonegro's comments, the musician fronted the band for 17 years. He was actually the band's third vocalist, following Pal Erik Carlen and Harald Fossberg, but the band saw their biggest success during his tenure. His first album was the band's third release, 1994's Never Is Forever and he remained with the band through their 2007 effort, Retox.

In 2010, it was revealed that the vocalist had left the band, and he was eventually replaced by Anthony Madsen-Sylvester. After leaving Turbonegro, the vocalist initially launched a band called Doctor Midnight & the Mercy Cult. By 2018, he ventured out on a solo career with the Egomania album serving as his first solo effort. He also released 2020's Dead album.