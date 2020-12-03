Four Year Strong Make Annual Holiday Show a Livestream Concert

Four Year Strong have adjusted to the current state of live music, deciding to make the 13th edition of their annual holiday show a livestream event.

The veteran rockers have circled Dec. 19 on the calendar and they'll be taking the stage from the Palladium in Worcester, Mass. to bring you some festively rocking online cheer. The concert kicks off at 6PM ET / 3PM PT with some special guests on hand to join in the fun.

“We’ve never missed a Four Year Strong Annual Holiday Show since our first in 2006, and we’re not starting now. On December 19th we proudly present The Four Year Strong Holiday Special,” shares vocalist/guitarist Dan O’Connor. “We’ll be playing a set of new and old favorites, some performances and holiday messages from some of our friends, a holiday story for the whole family and some surprises as well! We’re hoping to make this something special and try to spread a little holiday cheer. So tune in a be part of an FYS tradition and end the year with us! We hope to see you all, near and far.”

You can get tickets (as well as merch bundle options) at this location.

In other Four Year Strong news, the band has just released a new video for the title track from their Brain Pain album. O'Connor says of the clip, “The video was started in December before the pandemic hit and live events were halted for the foreseeable future. Once we saw the first cut it left us longing for live music and the positive energy, and rush of playing shows. We knew we had to change the video to reflect that longing and to hopefully keep that flame lit inside everyone to return to live events as soon as all are able. We miss you all.” Watch the video in full below and pick up their Brain Pain album here.

Four Year Strong, "Brain Pain"

Pure Noise Records