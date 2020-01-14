Four Year Strong Release Two New Songs, Announce First Album in Five Years
The wait is over, Four Year Strong fans. The hard rocking heroes are back with a pair of new tracks, teasing the forthcoming release of their Brain Pain album. You can see the video for "Talking Myself in Circles" and listen to the "Brain Pain" title track in the players below.
This marks the band's first new offerings since promotion of their 2015 self-titled album and it's the end of a lengthy creative journey for the band. The four-piece outfit started conceptualizing ideas for the new album two years ago and have spent the last year-plus putting the record together.
“We didn’t want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible. In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas," state the group.
For the new album, the band called upon in demand producer Will Putney. “We were really emotionally invested in this music so we wanted to go with someone who we knew would care about it as much as we did and Will was that guy,” Alan Day says.
As for the music, Brain Pain serves up a more direct approach, carrying over cohesive themes throughout the songs. “I think that from a lyrical perspective this is the most thought we’ve ever put into a record,” Dan O' Connor explains.
"This is the most inspired, driven and focused we’ve ever been. Brain Pain is the record we always wanted to make and the record we always wanted you to hear," state the group via their social media.
The Brain Pain album is due Feb. 28. Pre-orders are currently being taken here. Check out the lyrics for "Talking Myself in Circles" and "Brain Pain" and the listen to the new tracks below.
"Talking Myself in Circles" Lyrics
Talk is cheap
You caught me on another losing streak
I wish you didn’t have to watch me bleed
As I pick up all the pieces that are left of me
Trying to look on the upside
but maybe I’m upside down
I tried to fill the space between us
when we were more than just a couple miles apart
Get a map, draw a line that connects You and I
And follow it to the end to start all over again
I keep repeating the same thing without any meaning
Just hoping that it takes me back to the beginning
I just keep talking myself in circles
Talking round and round in circles
What’s with the attitude
How about a little bit of gratitude?
Forgive my sweet and sour point of view
because I already know the truth of what you think of me
Trying to look on the Brightside
maybe I’m just burnt out
"Brain Pain" Lyrics
Watch me fail, watch me struggle
Creeping forward as straight as an arrow
Smash it all, catch me when I fall
Feel the rain, feel the thunder
All the chaos is dragging me under
Shoulder the blame, hang my head in shame
I wish that I could focus my hopeless wandering mind
I’m losing perspective, tearing out all my insides
Looking in from the outside
What’s the point? What’s the purpose?
All this attention is making me nervous
Clear the air, watch them disappear
Keep it simple, shake the doubt
Just surrender myself to the sound
Refuse to be a part of the great machine
I want to glow in the shadow
I want to shimmer enough to fade away
Smash it all, and catch me when I fall
Take me or leave me
Healthy or bleeding
Starve me or feed me
Pinch me, I’m dreaming
Smash it all, catch me when I fall
Four Year Strong, "Talking Myself in Circles"
Four Year Strong, "Brain Pain"
Four Year Strong, Brain Pain Artwork + Track Listing
1. It's Cool
2. Get Out of My Head
3. Crazy Pills
4. Talking Myself in Circles
5. Learn To Love the Lie
6. Brain Pain
7. Mouth Full of Dirt
8. Seventeen
9. Be Good When I'm Gone
10. The Worst Part About Me
11. Usefully Useless
12. Young at Heart
Four Year Strong will hit hit the road in late February, sharing stages with Silverstein and I, the Mighty. Dates for the run can be found at the bottom of this post, while ticketing info can be found here.
Four Year Strong 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Feb. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le National
March 1 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell
March 3 - Boston, Mass @ House of Blues
March 4 - Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
March 7 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
March 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore
March 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
March 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
March 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 15 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre
March 16 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
March 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live
March 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes
March 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
March 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre
March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 25 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
March 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre
March 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
March 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
April 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman
April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
April 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
April 9 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
April 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
May 23 - Leeds, England @ Temple Newsam
May 24 - Hatfield, England @ Hatfield Park
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums