The wait is over, Four Year Strong fans. The hard rocking heroes are back with a pair of new tracks, teasing the forthcoming release of their Brain Pain album. You can see the video for "Talking Myself in Circles" and listen to the "Brain Pain" title track in the players below.

This marks the band's first new offerings since promotion of their 2015 self-titled album and it's the end of a lengthy creative journey for the band. The four-piece outfit started conceptualizing ideas for the new album two years ago and have spent the last year-plus putting the record together.

“We didn’t want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible. In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas," state the group.

For the new album, the band called upon in demand producer Will Putney. “We were really emotionally invested in this music so we wanted to go with someone who we knew would care about it as much as we did and Will was that guy,” Alan Day says.

As for the music, Brain Pain serves up a more direct approach, carrying over cohesive themes throughout the songs. “I think that from a lyrical perspective this is the most thought we’ve ever put into a record,” Dan O' Connor explains.

"This is the most inspired, driven and focused we’ve ever been. Brain Pain is the record we always wanted to make and the record we always wanted you to hear," state the group via their social media.

The Brain Pain album is due Feb. 28. Pre-orders are currently being taken here. Check out the lyrics for "Talking Myself in Circles" and "Brain Pain" and the listen to the new tracks below.

"Talking Myself in Circles" Lyrics

Talk is cheap

You caught me on another losing streak

I wish you didn’t have to watch me bleed

As I pick up all the pieces that are left of me Trying to look on the upside

but maybe I’m upside down I tried to fill the space between us

when we were more than just a couple miles apart

Get a map, draw a line that connects You and I

And follow it to the end to start all over again I keep repeating the same thing without any meaning

Just hoping that it takes me back to the beginning

I just keep talking myself in circles

Talking round and round in circles What’s with the attitude

How about a little bit of gratitude?

Forgive my sweet and sour point of view

because I already know the truth of what you think of me Trying to look on the Brightside

maybe I’m just burnt out

"Brain Pain" Lyrics

Watch me fail, watch me struggle

Creeping forward as straight as an arrow

Smash it all, catch me when I fall Feel the rain, feel the thunder

All the chaos is dragging me under

Shoulder the blame, hang my head in shame I wish that I could focus my hopeless wandering mind

I’m losing perspective, tearing out all my insides Looking in from the outside What’s the point? What’s the purpose?

All this attention is making me nervous

Clear the air, watch them disappear Keep it simple, shake the doubt

Just surrender myself to the sound

Refuse to be a part of the great machine I want to glow in the shadow

I want to shimmer enough to fade away Smash it all, and catch me when I fall Take me or leave me

Healthy or bleeding

Starve me or feed me

Pinch me, I’m dreaming

Smash it all, catch me when I fall

Four Year Strong, "Talking Myself in Circles"

Four Year Strong, "Brain Pain"

Four Year Strong, Brain Pain Artwork + Track Listing

Pure Noise Records

1. It's Cool

2. Get Out of My Head

3. Crazy Pills

4. Talking Myself in Circles

5. Learn To Love the Lie

6. Brain Pain

7. Mouth Full of Dirt

8. Seventeen

9. Be Good When I'm Gone

10. The Worst Part About Me

11. Usefully Useless

12. Young at Heart

Four Year Strong will hit hit the road in late February, sharing stages with Silverstein and I, the Mighty. Dates for the run can be found at the bottom of this post, while ticketing info can be found here.

Four Year Strong 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Feb. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le National

March 1 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

March 3 - Boston, Mass @ House of Blues

March 4 - Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

March 7 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

March 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

March 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 15 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 16 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

March 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live

March 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

March 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

March 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 25 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre

March 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

March 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

April 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

April 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

April 9 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

May 23 - Leeds, England @ Temple Newsam

May 24 - Hatfield, England @ Hatfield Park