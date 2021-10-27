Foxy Shazam Book First U.S. Tour Since 2014

Welcome back, Foxy Shazam! The band made their musical return after an extended hiatus last year, and come 2022 fans will finally have a chance to see the group back on the concert stage.

The group recently announced plans to release their new EP, The Heart Behead You, on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) and now comes word that they'll surround the release with eight newly announced concert dates. These will be the band's first shows since 2014, giving the group a chance to bring their dynamic stage show to life once more for fans old and new.

“it’s the Hidden Treasure Tour baby! We are searching for you!," exclaims singer Eric Nally. The run kicks off Feb. 12 in the band's hometown of Cincinnati at the Icon Music Center, and the trek mostly hits cities in the Midwest and Eastern U.S.

Tickets for the "Hidden Treasure Tour" will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time. See all of the stops listed below and be sure to get tickets here.

As for the new EP, the band recently teased the upcoming effort with a '70s-esque vignette for album opening interlude, "I"m In Love." Take a look at that here and be sure to get your pre-orders in at this location.

Foxy Shazam 2022 "Hidden Treasure" Tour Dates

Feb. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center

Feb. 18 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theater

Feb. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Concord Music Hall

Feb. 20 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Feb. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Feb. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Feb. 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Phantom Power

Feb. 26 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop