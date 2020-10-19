Foxy Shazam Return With ‘Burn’ Album, New Song ‘The Rose’

Welcome back, Foxy Shazam! After going on hiatus in 2014, the group reunited earlier this year with the single "Dreamer" and have now released another single and revealed the details of a forthcoming album.

The new song is titled "The Rose," and it's a catchy track that should get you moving. Offering some insight on the track, vocalist Eric Nally offered, “We chose not to have the flower petals shown in the art but rather the stem and thorns to depict nothing worth having comes easy.” Check out the lyrics for the song below and listen to the track in the player provided.

Foxy Shazam, "The Rose" Lyrics

You look like a freak baby when you talk to me baby

Could set you up ey

Better than you thought ey You could quit your day job i could take a lay off

We’re still getting paid

Life is what you make it Someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose

And someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose I can find a rose You look like a freak baby when you talk to me baby

Could set you up ey

Better than you thought ey You could taste the rain now

I can make it rain now

We’re still getting paid

life is what you make it Someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose

And someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose I can find a rose

I can find a rose

I can find a rose Someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose

And someday someday i will find a way

To break through these thorns

So i can find a rose I can find a rose

I can find a rose

I can find a rose

Someday someday

"The Rose" is featured on Foxy Shazam's forthcoming album, Burn, which is due Dec. 11. You can pre-order the disc here and here.

Burn was often worked on remotely by the band and recorded in the same manner. Sky White (piano) and Teddy Aitkins (drums) recorded in the legendary London Bridge studio in Seattle. Loren Turner (guitar) and Trigger Warning (bass) tracked their parts from Dayton, Kentucky at The LodgeKY studio. Finally, the process returned to the state of Washington, this time in Ryan Lewis’ Mundon Canyon studios, where Nally and Alex Nauth (horns) would add their parts to complete the picture. The end result is an album that blurs a few genre lines.

Speaking on the creation of Burn, Nally declares, “I will stand for 2020 and say I made moves during this time. It is hard, but we do it anyway. It might not be what you expect but, with Foxy, isn’t that what you expect?"

Foxy Shazam, "The Rose"

Foxy Shazam, Burn Artwork + Track Listing

Foxy Shazam

1. Burn

2. Dreamer

3. Doomed

4. Dreamscape 2020

5. Never Ever

6. In My Mind

7. S.Y.A.A.F.

8. Into The Wild

9. Suffering

10. The Rose