Frank Kozik, an acclaimed graphic designer and visual artist whose work graced album covers from The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, the Melvins and many more, died at 61 last Saturday (May 6), his wife, Sharon, confirmed in a statement this week.

In addition to creating the art on The Offspring's Americana (1998), Queens of the Stone Age's self-titled (1998) and the Melvins' Houdini (1993) sleeves, Frank also designed concert posters for Nirvana, Sonic Youth, The White Stripes, Butthole Surfers and more, cementing his status in the alternative rock world of the '90s. His Discogs page lists over 200 art credits. Frank further designed toys for Kidrobot.

"We are devastated to inform you that Frank Kozik passed away unexpectedly this past Saturday," Sharon writes. "Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in. He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express."

Frank "loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others and Disneyland," the statement continues. "His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will love on through his art and our memories of him. More info on a memorial service will come soon."

Frank was born in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 9, 1962, Variety reported. He first moved to the U.S. as a teen, initially residing in California before joining the Air Force, which saw him stationed in Texas. It was while living in Austin, Texas, that he got his start in the arts.

Not immediately revealed this week was Frank's cause of death. In Sharon's statement, she asked that others please respect the family's privacy. Loudwire sends its condolences.

Statement on Frank Kozik Death - May 9, 2023

