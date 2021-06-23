Hear Fuel Pair Reunite With New Singer, Preview Upcoming ‘Anomaly’ Album

Fuel have undergone a few changes over the years and the iteration of the band that will soon return to the airwaves features the reunion of songwriter-guitarist Carl Bell and original Fuel drummer Kevin Miller. The two musicians reconnected earlier this year, filled out their lineup with a new singer and are now previewing some of the material from their upcoming album Anomaly.

The current lineup of the group includes new singer John Corsale, guitarist Mark Klotz and bassist Tommy Nat. Bell returns as the band's primary songwriter and producer and he also mixed the forthcoming record, which is expected to arrive in October.

Earlier this year, Bell and Miller shared video of their emotion in-person reunion, reconnecting for the first time in a decade. “We were just patient with each other,” Carl says, “From the first conversation, I recognized the same feeling in Kevin’s voice. Fuel was huge for us. It was a great moment in our lives, and Kevin was as grateful for the opportunities that Fuel gave us as I was. We bonded on that fact. I would’ve taken a bullet for him—I still would.”

Kevin says, “For me new beginnings are exciting, but more often than not they scare the shit out of me! As much as I love touching my toe to new water I’m always afraid of the creatures lingering in the depths. I am incredibly excited about this new venture and new lineup of Fuel. Making this record shed a lot of light on what will be, such an amazing amount of talent in this band.” Revisit the reunion below:

Watch Fuel's Carl Bell and Kevin Miller Reunite

Fuel's last album was 2014's Puppet Strings, with the band fronted by original vocalist Brett Scallions. But as of last October, Scallions had announced his exit from the group and Bell eventually returned.

The guitarist adds, “A few months ago I had no idea I would be returning to Fuel full time, so when it happened, my first call was to Kevin. He simply said, ‘I have the band. I promise you, these are the guys.’ He was right. All are great musicians, and John [Corsale] is this 26-year-old great guitarist as well as a great vocalist and frontman. He sounds fantastic on the album and amazing on our previous hits as well. From the moment I first heard him play and sing I thought, wow … this just got real interesting.”

Starting to put things in motion for the new album, the band has chosen "Hard" to be the first single for the upcoming Anomaly record. Fans can get a taste of that in a newly released video previewing bits of the songs for the record. It's the first track that kicks off the teaser video below.

Look for Fuel's new single "Hard" to arrive on July 9 via Moon Chair Media/ONErpm. You can pre-save the track at this location. Stay tuned for more from Fuel, including the announcement of a tour coming soon.

Fuel Tease Upcoming Music From Anomaly Album