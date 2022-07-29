Jody Abbott, the original drummer in alt-rockers Fuel, died on July 20 after living with Huntington's disease for multiple years. His death was announced by the the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) on Friday (July 29).

Abbott co-founded Fuel in 1989 in the outift's native Pennsylvania. He played drums on the group's first four EP releases — Small the Joy (1994), Fuel (1994), Porcelain (1996) and Hazleton (1998). Small the Joy was Fuel's initial band name. Abbott and Fuel parted ways in 1998 before the band hit big with their debut album, Sunburn. That effort contains the alternative rock radio hit "Shimmer."

Pictured above alongside Jody is his widow, Amy Abbott. Amy is an advocate for those affected by Huntington's disease. "Be involved in your community," she said. "Seek out a support group. Volunteer for a fundraiser. There is so much knowledge out there and it is important to talk to people who have lived through this."

Amy added, "They can commiserate, understand and offer support in times of need. I learn something new every time I attend an HD event, visit Jody’s neurologist, or attend a support group meeting."

Huntington's disease is a mostly inherited progressive brain disease that can affect movement, mood and thinking skills. Famed songwriter Woody Guthrie died from complications of the disorder in 1967, before medicine knew of the genetic link.

Loudwire sends condolences to Amy and the Abbott family. Learn more at hdsa.org.

The Huntington's Disease Society of America is sad to announce that Jody Abbott, former drummer for the bands Fuel and Breaking Point, passed away on July 20 after a long battle with Huntington's disease, a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain that is described as having ALS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease all at once. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

