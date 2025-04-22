Fyre Festival Pivots to New Business That Has Nothing to Do With a Festival

What if Fyre Festival was a streaming service? That appears to now be the case as Shawn Rech, who co-founded the TruBlue streaming service, has acquired some of the festival's IP including a pair of trademarks that will allow him to launch a music streaming service utilizing the name.

Speaking with Deadline, Rech explained, "Music networks are all just programming now and I have no interest in watching people slip on bananas. It has nothing to do with music. I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it’s attached to infamy, so that’s why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network."

“This isn’t about festivals or hype — it’s about putting the power of music discovery back in the hands of the fans. We’re building something authentic and lasting,” he added.

What This Means for Fyre Fest - The Festival

Essentially, the Fyre Festival streaming service doesn't necessarily impact founder Billy McFarland's continued attempts to stage a second Fyre Fest. McFarland retains the rights to the festival and is currently looking for a new home to stage the event after its recent postponement.

McFarland has faced multiple challenges in trying to get Fyre Fest 2 off the ground, including local officials in two separate locations denying that the event was happening. The organizer has also yet to reveal any of the talent associated with the festival despite teasing generalized experiences that would be provided for those who attend.

This, of course, comes after the events of the disastrous inaugural Fyre Festival that featured exorbitant ticket prices, a talent lineup that mostly bailed in the days leading up to the event, promised experiences that never happened and a now famous social media post showing a cheese sandwich provided to an attendee.

The following months saw multiple lawsuits brought against Fyre Festival organizers Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Both Netflix and Hulu released popular documentaries showing planning and failed execution of the event.

McFarland was granted an early release from federal prison in 2022 after previously pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud.

According to Deadline, while McFarland continues to try to get Fyre Fest 2 together as a festival, he will also reportedly have a presence within the Fyre Festival streaming site.

About the Fyre Festival Streaming Service

The streaming service is said to be a user-submitted and fan-curated service. This will include a subscription video-on-demand platform and is expected to cost around $3.99 a month.

The service will start with one FAST feed featuring pop music and hip hop, but the hope is to move into other genres such as heavy metal and spoken word. Subscribers to the SVOD service can also vote for artists to be featured on the FAST channel.

The Fyre Festival streaming service is expected to launch on Thanksgiving.