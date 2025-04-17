Fyre Fest 2 Postponed But ‘Still On’ – New Statement Issued

Fyre Fest 2 officials have now postponed the upcoming event, but issued a statement to fans stating that it is "still on" as they seek to work out the details for putting on the festival.

According to organizers, plans are currently in the works to vet new locations and find a host destination soon. Ticket holders were advised of the change with the upcoming event, but a statement issued also reiterated their dedication to eventually staging the festival.

How Ticket Holders Learned of Fyre Fest 2's Postponement

Fyre Fest 2 was set to take place the weekend of May 30 to June 2 in Playa del Carmen in Miexico, though local officials had publicly denied knowledge of the existence of the event despite founder Billy McFarland hosting a press conference to announce the new location.

This was the second location announced for Fyre Fest 2 after similar issues with the first host city of Isla Mujeres fell through amidst local officials denying knowledge of the event.

The festival's website initially posted a statement that read, "FYRE 2 Festival is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date in the future." Shortly after, the message was updated to include that tickets were "currently not available."

Ticket holders were then informed of the latest change in a message that read, "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

A second statement followed elaborating more on the situation that explained, "FYRE Festival 2 is still on. We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience.”

In speaking with NBC News, McFarland noted that a new date for Fyre Fest 2 was dependent on securing the new location.

The Red Flags With Fyre Fest 2

As stated, there has been doubt surrounding Fyre Fest 2 since McFarland first announced his intent to stage the festival.

Given that 2017’s original Fyre Fest was a disaster because – as Loudwire later wrote – it “promised concerts” that never happened and attendees were subjected to “inadequate accommodations, subpar catering and a lack of infrastructure,” it’s no shock that people were skeptical about Fyre Fest 2. Plus, McFarland later faced “lawsuits and criminal charges” due to the disastrous results of the first festival that led to his eventually serving jail time for fraud. He was eventually granted an early release from prison.

Though McFarland announced his intent to put on the festival earlier this year, questions continued to surround the legitimacy of the event. While the participation of "DJs, rappers, reggae artists, pop stars, but also athletes, divers, models, pilots and creators" were teased, no official names had been publicly confirmed for the lineup.



READ MORE: DJ Reveals Why She Turned Down Fyre Fest 2 Offer

And, as previously stated, local officials in both Playa Del Carmen and Isla Mujeres had denied knowledge of Fyre Fest being on the books as a scheduled event in their location. In both cases, McFarland assured that they had been working with local officials to ensure the festival and he even shared permits and some of the paperwork for Playa Del Carmen as proof.

Ticket packages for the 2025 Fyre Fest 2 experience were going for $1,400 (for one person, not including accommodations or travel) up to $1.1 million. The most expensive package, dubbed the "Prometheus God of Fyre" package, included complimentary accommodations and private air charter for a party of eight people.