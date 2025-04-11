DJ Reveals Why She Turned Down Fyre Fest 2 Offer

As Fyre Festival 2 continues to near, one of the artists approached to appear at the event has spoken out on why she turned down the opportunity with ABC's Good Morning America.

Skepticism has followed founder Billy McFarland's attempts to stage a second Fyre Festival despite McFarland's continued insistence that it is indeed real and his sharing of documents showing permits obtained to put on the event.

Since McFarland first announced his intent to stage a new festival, Isla Mujeras tourism officials in the first location denied having paperwork or knowledge about the staging of the event.

More recently on March 28, McFarland revealed a new location in Playa Del Carmen during a press conference at the Martina Beach Club. But the Mexican city's communication department issued a statement through social media that read, "There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen. There is no record or planning. This government prioritizes order, security, and truth." But after the initial denial by Playa Del Carmen officials, McFarland shared some of the paperwork permits to show to fans that movement was being made to secure the festival.

But now one of the performers approached to appear at the event has shared her experience and why she ultimately decided against playing the festival.

DJ Speaks to Good Morning America About Decision to Turn Down Fyre Fest 2

In a report for ABC's Good Morning America, Francesca Keller, a DJ who performs under the name DJ Donna Francesca, reveals she was contacted about playing Fyre Fest 2 after she was seen playing clubs in the New York area.

“Fyre Festival, the account, DM’d me and asked me if I wanted to play their festival," said the DJ. "He basically framed it as a bunch of beach clubs that they’re taking over, so I asked a bunch of questions. He seemed surprised to hear so many questions from me. He told me that none of the other artists have been giving him any pushback.”

The DJ said in the report that she had heard a few names associated with the event from organizers, but was not familiar with any of them.

“My theory is that if the festival even happens, if they can get this amount of money, it’s going to be just a really chill, boring little beach club moment to some people," she added. "I don’t think it’s going to be anything interesting and that would be a waste of my time.”

Good Morning America Speaks With DJ Who Turned Down Fyre Fest 2

Fyre Fest 2025 Current Plans

Fyre Festival 2 is currently advertising that the festival will take place between May 30 and June 2.

In one of his previous video responses, McFarland touted, "We have talent. Artists, athletes and other performers are on board and scheduled for Fyre 2,"

READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Meanwhile, in his previous response earlier this month about the veracity of the event, he shared, "We'll have DJ, rappers, reggae artists, pop stars, but also athletes, divers, models, pilots and creators who will lead the experiences for our guests. Fyre is all about these intimate experiences. We'll have dozens of artists in a private party-like setting. Fyre is all about the people you'll meet, the memories you'll make and the stories that you will be able to tell for the rest of your life."

In the recent permits that were issued, one key detail was sussed out. The permits granted seemingly only authorize a 250-person capacity multi-day listening party.

The permit, which was obtained on March 26, allows Fyre Fest 2 to utilize "musica grabada," which translates to recorded music that can be played at the event.

Ticketing packages for the event are available through the Fyre Fest 2 website.